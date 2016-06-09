UPDATE 2-Sterling hedging costs soar as Brexit worries bite

(Updates with new quote, details on options)

* Brexit worries weaken sterling

* Trade balance data fail to lift pound

* Betting odds show chance of vote to say in EU rising

* Safe-haven yen climbs 1 pct vs sterling

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - The cost of hedging against swings in sterling’s exchange rate over the next month soared to its highest in more than seven years on Thursday, as worries that Britain will vote to leave the European Union drove the currency down.

The threat of Brexit has dominated since late last year, driving a decline of more than 10 percent on a trade-weighted basis between mid-November and mid-April.

Sterling has recovered from April’s lows, up 3 percent in the past two months. But it is still being buffeted by concern that a departure from the EU would leave Britain short of the investment it needs to fund a huge current account gap.

On Thursday, one-month sterling/dollar implied volatility, derived from options covering the June 23 referendum date and its aftermath, shot up to 23.5 percent, the highest since January 2009. One-month euro/sterling implied volatility also hit 7 1/2-year highs.

Risk reversals are heavily skewed to sterling “put” options, showing investors are most worried about Brexit’s threat to sterling. But investors also want to be positioned for a jump in sterling if Britons vote to stay in the EU.

“People are buying protection against a move in either direction on the week of the vote,” BMO Capital Markets currency strategist Stephen Gallo said.

Markets were in risk-off mode across the board, Gallo said, with British gilts and benchmark 10-year German bond yields hitting record lows, which was helping to drag down sterling.

“People are afraid of their own shadow in this environment,” he said.

With so much uncertainty over both the result of the referendum and the consequences of a vote to leave, economic data in the run-up to the vote have had less impact than usual.

Sterling got little help, for example, from figures showing Britain’s trade deficit narrowed more than expected in April, with a record monthly jump in goods exports.

“I think we’re going to have very jittery markets over the next couple of weeks in the run-up to the vote,” Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley said.

Sterling slipped 0.2 percent to $1.4474. Against a yen surging amid subdued risk appetite across markets, the pound fell over 1 percent towards an eight-week low.

Against a weaker euro, however, sterling climbed 0.4 percent to 78.27 pence.

The latest betting odds on website Betfair show the implied probability of a British vote to stay in the European Union has risen to almost 78 percent. That is up from an implied probability of an “In” of around 72 percent vote earlier this week.

Eikon readers can click cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=brexit for the latest news and analysis on the EU referendum. (Editing by Larry King)