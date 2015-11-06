Sterling skids to six-month low after bumper U.S. jobs report

LONDON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sterling skidded more than 1 percent to its lowest in more than six months against the dollar on Friday after a much better-than-expected U.S. jobs report bolstered bets on a Federal Reserve interest rate hike in December.

Non-farm payrolls increased by 271,000 last month, exceeding all expectations in a Reuters poll and marking the largest rise since December 2014. That made a rate hike next month more likely to investors, with futures markets shifting to imply a 72 percent chance, up from 58 percent before the data.

Although the Bank of England is forecast to be the next major central bank to raise interest rates after the Fed, markets have pushed out their expectations of when UK rates will rise from their historic lows until late 2016.

BoE Governor Mark Carney signalled on Thursday that he was in no hurry to raise interest rates and he flagged risks to UK growth from external developments.

The pound fell to as low as $1.5029 after the U.S. jobs numbers, its weakest since early May, before recovering to $1.5082 after British think-tank NIESR said British GDP grew at a quarterly 0.6 percent in the three months to October.

That still left the pound down 0.9 percent on the day and on track for a 2.3 percent weekly fall - its worst drop in eight months.

TIGHT RANGE

Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley said she expected sterling to trade in a tight range against the dollar.

“The Fed and the Bank of England are moving in the same direction so I don’t think there is likely to be a very strong directional trade,” she said.

“Euro/dollar I think will go lower, and I think Carney was fearing it would go lower, hence his dovish language yesterday,” she added, suggesting that Mark Carney was entering the “currency war” by mentioning the exchange rate more often than usual in an attempt to talk it down.

Against the euro, sterling rose 0.4 percent to 71.285 pence.

Earlier, there was little reaction to British data that showed manufacturing output rising in September at the fastest pace in more than a year, while the trade deficit narrowed more than expected.

“With a near-term hiking cycle off the table, the rationale for being long sterling has disappeared. We recommend turning short sterling against the dollar,” Deutsche Bank currency strategist Oliver Harvey said. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Gareth Jones)