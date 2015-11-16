Sterling dips as focus turns to UK inflation data

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Sterling inched down against a broadly stronger dollar on Monday, as traders eyed a slew of UK economic data in the coming days that should provide clues on when the Bank of England is likely to start raising interest rates.

Consumer price numbers are published on Tuesday and forecast by Reuters polling to show a 0.1 percent fall in annual terms, underscoring the challenge faced by the BoE of setting policy in a context of solid wage growth but zero inflation. Retail sales are due on Thursday.

Against a euro dragged down across the board by worries about the European economy in the aftermath of Friday’s attacks in Paris, the pound hit a three-month high of 70.245 in early trading. It later eased back to 70.485 pence, still up around 0.2 percent on the day.

“Prices are not moving with a lot of conviction; people are just trying to work out what it all means,” said Ian Gunner, manager of the Altana Hard Currency Fund in London.

Sterling had been pegged back on Friday by comments from a senior Bank of England policymaker, who said an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve would not automatically lead to a response in Britain.

Sterling fell a third of a percent on Monday, to $1.5198 .

Some analysts said this week’s data readouts would undermine it further.

“With headline inflation likely to remain negative and retail sales falling on the back of last month’s stunning print, we expect the data-sensitive (sterling) to underperform this week,” analysts from Dutch bank ING said in a morning note.

Others were more positive. Lee Hardman, currency economist with Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London, underlined that the BoE is still the only major central bank likely to follow the Fed in raising rates any time soon.

“Our view is that the fundamentals in the UK are still broadly supportive for the pound,” he said. “Pricing on a rise in rates by the Bank of England looks to have gone too far out, we still think they will move sometime in the middle of next year.” (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)