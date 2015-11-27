Sterling weakens towards 7-month low as UK growth moderates

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Sterling fell on Friday, heading back towards a seven-month low against the dollar, after data confirmed the British economy was being buffeted by a global slowdown and which is likely to prompt the central bank to keep rates lower for longer.

The economy grew 0.5 percent in the third quarter, confirming a preliminary reading, and slowing from 0.7 percent growth between April and June. The figure was in line with forecasts, with growth dragged down by net trade, which lopped off 1.5 percentage points in the third quarter.

Sterling fell to $1.5032, its lowest in three weeks and down from around $1.5057 before the data was released. It ticked up immediately after the data, but quickly gave up those gains, to drop through support at $1.5050.

Some traders were targeting this month’s 7-month low of $1.5027.

The euro was up 0.2 percent at 70.40 pence, broadly unchanged from before the release of the data.

“Broad dollar strength coupled with the drag that trade has had on growth was enough to send sterling lower,” said Tobais Davis, corporate hedging manager at Western Union Business Solutions. “But I don’t think we will see a $1.50 flat print.”

The pound earned some relief earlier in the week after Finance Minister George Osborne’s “Autumn Statement”, in which he eased some spending cuts and dropped an unpopular plan to scrap some benefits for low-earners, as well as announcing a higher growth forecast of 2.4 percent for 2016.

But after a boost from those who had been concerned that more austerity would crimp growth and push out Bank of England interest rate hike expectations even further into the future, investors refocused on the bigger picture.

Investors have pushed back their expectations for when the BoE would start to raise rates to the end of 2016 after the bank’s latest Inflation Report this month, when the bank sounded a dovish tone on inflation and warned of the deflationary impact of a strong currency. It also flagged risks to the UK economy from a global slowdown.

"We still think fiscal tightening in the UK is severe and will drag on growth in the coming year," Morgan Stanley said in a morning note. "We see sterling/dollar remaining under pressure, with a break below the $1.50 level targeting $1.48/1.46."