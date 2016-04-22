UPDATE 2-Sterling hits 1-month high vs euro as odds swing against Brexit

(updates, adds details about bets)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - Sterling rose more than 1 percent against the euro to a one-month high on Friday, bolstered by a swing of betting odds and polls towards the campaign for Britain to remain in the European Union as U.S. President Barack Obama waded into the debate.

Sterling rose by 0.8 percent against the dollar to $1.4453 and 1 percent to a four-week high against the euro of 77.95 pence per euro.

The pound was on track for its best week against the single currency since early March.

From 37 percent earlier this week, the chances of Britain voting to leave the EU in the June 23 referendum fell to 32 percent, according to the Betfair betting exchange.

Bookmaker Ladbrokes also witnessed a shift in betting towards the “Remain” campaign.

Traders said that while Obama’s appeal for Britain to remain in the 28-country bloc had not visibly moved the pound, it had underlined the weight of argument in recent weeks from global and financial leaders in favour of staying.

“The polls this week were not good for the ”Out“ crowd and the dominant consensus, if you talk to people in the market, is just that Britain will stay,” said the head of one London-based macro hedge fund, managing around $1 billion in assets.

“It’s difficult to avoid the impression that sterling has benefited from that this week.”

A poor batch of UK retail sales numbers put some pressure on the pound on Thursday, pointing to a weakening of activity as firms and consumers brace themselves for the referendum.

But this week’s polls have given a solid lead to the “In” campaign, soothing nerves among investors who worry sterling could sink by as much as a fifth in value against the dollar if Britain votes to leave the EU.

A small rise in oil prices, with which sterling is closely correlated, also played into the mix.

SILENCE

Many bank analysts have virtually abandoned commenting directly on the campaign or its impact on the pound, concerned about breaching the limits British electoral law places on political communication during campaigns.

Sterling has fallen roughly 10 percent since the referendum began to filter into market pricing in November and some major banks earlier warned of a crisis for sterling that would drive it to as low as $1.20 if Britain votes to leave.

Investors worry that a current account deficit of 7 percent of national output leaves the country badly exposed should foreign investors and buyers of its bonds be spooked by a Brexit.

Yet if the odds and polls continue to drift in favour of the status quo, many expect sterling to bounce. In trade-weighted terms, the pound is 1.5 percent higher on the week, its best performance since the start of March and the second best this year.

Analysts from French bank Societe Generale on Friday recommended hedging against Brexit through options profiting from a weaker euro against the dollar.

“Brexit would not only hurt the UK but also its European partners, and the shock would likely pressure EUR/USD towards the bottom of its range and a 1.05 low,” they said.

"Brexit would not only hurt the UK but also its European partners, and the shock would likely pressure EUR/USD towards the bottom of its range and a 1.05 low," they said.