Sterling stuck in range before BoE Super Thursday

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Sterling steadied against the dollar and euro on Thursday ahead of a triple whammy of Bank of England releases that are expected to sound downbeat on an economy suffering from risks around next month’s referendum on EU membership.

Data over the past week has shown economic growth slowing to a crawl in the run in to the June 23 vote as companies put hiring and investment decisions on hold.

Economists also wonder how heavily the risks of a Brexit - as well as just the uncertainty around the referendum itself - will feature in the Bank’s latest quarterly forecasts on growth and inflation, already expected to fall.

UK money markets have become worried enough about growth to price in a solid chance that the Bank’s next move on interest rates will be down rather than up, although economists expect Governor Mark Carney will maintain rates are set to rise slowly.

“The message from Mr Carney is probably that the MPC intends to embark on a limited and gradual tightening of policy, but that will keep speculation that the next move is a cut alive,” Societe Generale strategist Kit Juckes said in a morning note.

“We remain bearish on the pound, expressed through shorts against the dollar and Norwegian crown.”

Sterling fell by less than 0.1 percent to $1.4438. and was up by a similar margin at 79.01 pence per euro. .

Since falling 7 percent in the first months of the Brexit campaign proper, the pound has recovered solidly, helped by a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama last month to stress the importance of staying the bloc.

But with surveys conducted since Obama’s visit showing the vote too close to call, and former London Mayor Boris Johnson now on the campaign trail daily, there have been some renewed signs of nerves among investors.

A report on Wednesday showed “Leave” campaign groups had raised 8.2 million pounds ($12 million) more than the rival “In” campaign while finance minister George Osborne warned a Brexit could prompt a balance of payments crisis and problems for Britain’s banking sector.

A survey showed four fifths of major British firms have already moved to hedge against the risk of sterling falling sharply against the dollar after a vote to leave, with companies expecting an average 12 percent fall in the pound.

Eikon readers can click cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=brexit for the latest news and analysis on the EU referendum.

“One aspect markets will look closely for clues on is to what degree the BoE believes the current emergence of weaker data is down to ‘Brexit’ uncertainty and what might be down to something more serious and lasting,” said Derek Halpenny, European head of global market research at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi in London.

“Any sense today that they are more concerned over the outlook beyond ‘Brexit’ could be a spark for renewed pound selling for more fundamental reasons.” (Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)