FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Sterling falls 1 pct vs dollar, close to Monday's 8-week low
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Energy & Environment
U.S. oil set for biggest monthly loss in over a year
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 14, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

Sterling falls 1 pct vs dollar, close to Monday's 8-week low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Sterling fell 1 percent against the dollar on Tuesday and extended losses against the euro, after opinion polls showed growing support for Britain leaving the European Union ahead of a referendum next week.

Betting markets have lowered the chances of the country remaining in the European Union, creating anxiety amongst investors. The implied probability of a vote to remain a member of the bloc fell to around 57 percent on Tuesday, down nearly 20 percentage points from last week, according to Betfair.

The YouGov poll for The Times put "Leave" on 46 percent support compared with 39 percent support for "Remain." Undecided voters made up 11 percent, while 4 percent said they would not vote.

Last Monday The Times/YouGov poll showed a 1 percent lead for the "Remain" campaign.

In another, boost for "Leave," media tycoon Rupert Murdoch's mass-circulation Sun newspaper called on its readers to vote to quit the 28-member EU.

Sterling fell 1 percent to as low as $1.4124, a shade above its eight-week low of $1.4117 struck on Monday, while the euro was up 0.5 percent at 79.96 pence while the pound was down 1.5 percent against the safe-haven yen at 149.22 yen its lowest level in nearly three years.

Traders said Brexit worries were likely to overshadow inflation data due out at 0830 GMT. Consumer prices inflation is expected to have edged up in May, but with investors worried growth will be hit if Britain leaves the EU, some economists say the Bank of England may lower rates in coming months. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.