Sterling inches higher, eyes on court decision

* Decision on Article 50 court case expected at 1000 GMT

* Services PMI seen strong

* Market less sure of any impact from BOE meeting, forecasts

* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1

* Graphic: sterling year-to-date tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates price, details, background)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s battered pound currency gained back more ground against a broadly weaker dollar on Thursday, with traders judging the risks on a bumper day of political and economic events could offer it more support.

Sterling, down almost a fifth in value since Britain’s vote to leave the EU in June, also gained around 0.2 percent to trade at 89.42 pence per euro and had extended Wednesday’s three-week high against the dollar to $1.2365 in morning trade in London.

The PMI survey of services sector purchasing managers (0930 GMT) and the Bank of England’s quarterly inflation report later are expected to underline how the UK economy has done better than expected in riding out the initial fallout of the Brexit vote.

A court decision, expected at 1000 GMT, on whether the government will need to ask parliament for approval to begin formal talks with Brussels on leaving could also boost the pound.

Investors believe the greater the involvement of lawmakers, the majority of whom supported staying in the EU, the greater the chance of a “soft Brexit” that could prioritise membership of the single market over controls on immigration.

“It is a near term upside risk, though of course then there are other factors, there will likely be an appeal and there is a Conservative majority in parliament and so on,” said Sam Lynton-Brown, a currency strategist at BNP Paribas in London.

“But could it lead to a squeeze in short sterling positions this morning, definitely.”

The pound jumped to its highest in three weeks against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors sold the greenback on worries that Donald Trump could win the U.S. presidential election next week.

With opinion polls narrowing, investors are rethinking long-held bets on a Nov. 8 victory for Democrat Hillary Clinton. They worry a Trump victory could delay the rise in U.S. interest rates they expect the Federal Reserve to deliver in December, which would weaken the dollar.

The pound has been battered by the political risks of Brexit but the Bank of England has also added to the pressure by cutting interest rates to new record lows and restarting its programme of bond-buying.

The stronger signals on the economy are broadly expected to see the bank back off any further easing for now, but there were few analysts arguing for a strong boost for the pound from the bank’s message on policy.

“While the MPC will almost certainly remain on hold following stronger-than-expected growth in the third quarter, it is likely to be a dovish hold,” analysts from Unicredit said in a morning note.

“Looking forward we stay bearish on sterling on the back of the expected deterioration of the British economy and the ‘hard Brexit’ prospect that would further discourage investment flows from abroad.” (Editing by Tom Heneghan)