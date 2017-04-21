Sterling falls after weaker than expected retail sales data

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Sterling fell against the dollar and the euro on Friday after UK retail sales data came in weaker than expected, adding to signs of a slowing of the consumer spending that has propped up the UK economy since last year's Brexit vote.

Retail sales volumes contracted 1.4 percent in the first quarter following a 0.8 percent rise in the last three months of 2016, the Office for National Statistics said on Friday.

Falling 1.8 percent, retail sales volumes during March alone were worse than all forecasts in a Reuters poll of economists, which on consensus had predicted a decline of 0.2 percent.

The pound fell to a day's low $1.2781 following the data, down 0.2 percent on the day. It also dipped 0.2 percent to 83.81 pence per euro.

Britain's FTSE traded slightly higher after the data, last up 0.1 percent.

British government bond futures were little changed. (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho, Helen Reid and David Milliken; editing by Patrick Graham)