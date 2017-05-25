FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Sterling slips after UK Q1 GDP revised lower
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 25, 2017 / 8:53 AM / 3 months ago

Sterling slips after UK Q1 GDP revised lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Sterling edged lower against the dollar on Thursday, after data showed Britain's economy slowed more than previously thought in the first quarter of this year.

Gross domestic product grew by just 0.2 percent compared with an earlier estimate of 0.3 percent. Most economists polled by Reuters had forecast the rate of growth would stay unchanged, which already marked a steep slowdown from the rapid 0.7 percent pace achieved in the final three months of 2016.

The pound, which hit a day's high of $1.3012 ahead of the data, fell more than 30 ticks to $1.2980 after the data.

Gilt futures rose about 10 ticks, hitting a session high of 128.93, while the FTSE 100 index touched a session low and traded 0.2 percent lower. British mid caps were also down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho, Dhara Ranasinghe, and Kit Rees)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.