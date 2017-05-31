FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Options market bets against sterling hit 2-1/2 month high
May 31, 2017 / 8:11 AM / 3 months ago

Options market bets against sterling hit 2-1/2 month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Option market bets on weakness in Britain's pound reached their highest in more than two months on Wednesday after an overnight shock to the exchange rate from a poll showing the ruling Conservatives falling short of a majority in next week's election.

The 1-month sterling-dollar risk reversal - a measure of the balance of bets for more weakness of the currency in the next month over those for more gains - was quoted at around -0.8, its most negative since March 15 .

Offered rates for the contract were as low as -1.013, the lowest since Feb. 10. (Writing by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

