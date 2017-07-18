Sterling drops after low inflation figures

FILE PHOTO: A one pound coin lies on a Union Flag in this picture illustration shot on May 3, 2017.

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell by around half a cent against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after British inflation unexpectedly slowed for the first time since October last year, dampening expectations of a rate increase this year.

Consumer prices rose by 2.6 percent compared with a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, down from a nearly four-year high of 2.9 percent in May.

Sterling fell to $1.3028 in response, down 0.2 percent on the day, having traded as high as $1.3126 in the half hour before the release GBP=D4. It also fell 0.6 percent against the euro to 88.445 pence.

Stocks .FTSE recouped earlier losses to trade flat on the day.