FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Sterling drops after low inflation figures
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Netflix triggers shareholders’ Pavlovian response
Breakingviews
Netflix triggers shareholders’ Pavlovian response
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
World
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 18, 2017 / 8:04 AM / an hour ago

Sterling drops after low inflation figures

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A one pound coin lies on a Union Flag in this picture illustration shot on May 3, 2017.Darren Staples/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell by around half a cent against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday after British inflation unexpectedly slowed for the first time since October last year, dampening expectations of a rate increase this year.

Consumer prices rose by 2.6 percent compared with a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday, down from a nearly four-year high of 2.9 percent in May.

Sterling fell to $1.3028 in response, down 0.2 percent on the day, having traded as high as $1.3126 in the half hour before the release GBP=D4. It also fell 0.6 percent against the euro to 88.445 pence.

Stocks .FTSE recouped earlier losses to trade flat on the day.

Reporting by London Markets Team

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.