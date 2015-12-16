FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Sterling slips as UK wage growth slows sharply
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Sterling slips as UK wage growth slows sharply

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects lead to say three months to October, not third quarter)

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sterling hit an eight-day low against the dollar on Wednesday after data showed UK earnings grew at the slowest pace since the start of the year in the three months to October, even as strong job creation pushed down the unemployment rate.

The regular earnings of workers, excluding bonuses, rose by just 2.0 percent, its slowest since the three months to February and weaker than a forecast of 2.3 percent in the Reuters poll.

Sterling dipped to $1.4983 after the numbers, the lowest since Dec. 8 and down from $1.5003 ahead of the release, before recovering to $1.5001, still down 0.3 percent on the day. Against the euro, the pound hit an intraday trough of 72.98 pence.

There was little reaction in gilts or UK stock markets to the data. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.