UPDATE 1-Sterling hit by slump in construction sector survey

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Britain's pound fell against the dollar on Monday after shockingly poor data showed Britain's construction sector PMI survey suffered its worst contraction in seven years in the run up to the vote to leave the European Union.

The purchasing managers' survey will add to expectations, stoked by Governor Mark Carney last week, that the Bank of England (BoE) will have to cut interest rates in the months ahead to counter the economic fallout of the Brexit vote.

Sterling dipped 0.2 percent to $1.3256, slightly more than a cent off last week's 31-year lows against the dollar. It was still holding marginally in positive territory at 83.78 pence per euro despite a fall after the data.

"There has been some rebalancing over the past week but the trend is still down," the head of foreign exchange at one of London's big six currency trading banks said.

"People are still looking to sell the pound on any rallies. So we should head lower for the moment."

While June's PMI surveys of sentiment among company purchasing managers carry less weight given they refer chiefly to the period before the Brexit vote, some banks wonder if Tuesday's print for the dominant services sector of the economy will already show some direct fallout.

"The survey period covers three working days after the EU referendum. If many companies filed returns after the vote, we could see a soft print," BNP Paribas currency strategists said in a morning note to clients.

That would argue for more easing than the quarter-point reduction in interest rates by the BoE which money markets are already pricing in for August. The bank publishes its regular financial stability report on Tuesday.

The pound suffered at the end of last week from Carney's guidance that the bank was likely to ease policy over the summer to counter the economic shock of Britain's June 23 vote.

But while most major banks have been predicting more weakness, a repricing of expectations for U.S. interest rates has helped sterling hold above a low of $1.3122 hit in the two days after the vote.

In trade-weighted terms it has continued to weaken, hitting an almost 3-year low of 79.7 against the basket of currencies the BoE uses to gauge its broader strength.

The weekend's headlines were dominated by mixed messages from the candidates seeking to replace David Cameron as Conservative Party leader and prime minister, offering markets little certainty about the outlook for the months ahead.

"Brexit will remain the dominant story in the markets again this week," retail broker Oanda analyst, Craig Erlam, said.

"Until we know who is going to lead the UK through this particular storm, we're unlikely to get much more clarity on what the next steps will be." (Editing by Louise Ireland)