GRAPHIC-"Petro-pound"? Brexit not the only driver of risk-averse sterling

LONDON, March 30 (Reuters) - Sterling’s steep decline against the dollar since late 2015 has not only been driven by fears of a “Brexit”, but also by a move out of risky assets and a corresponding fall in oil prices, Nordea bank reckons.

In a note, the Nordic group argues that sterling’s price against the dollar has bottomed, along with oil, using the term “petro-pound” - a title the currency earned in the 1980s during the British oil industry’s boom years, when around 10 percent of tax revenue was generated from North Sea oil.

“(A) big part of sterling weakness lately has been the global risk aversion and the decline in oil prices,” wrote macro strategist Aurelija Augulyte. “We have seen the worst by now.”

The standard narrative used to explain the pound’s recent weakness is that of increasing anxiety that Britain could leave the European Union after a referendum in June, with a “Brexit” seen dealing a substantial blow to the UK economy and sterling.

But as this graphic bit.ly/1qdmWxh shows, the pound's movements against the dollar have been closely correlated with the price of benchmark Brent crude oil in the past six months, with both driven largely by investor sentiment towards risk.

Nordea acknowledged that part of the reason for this was that oil is priced in dollars and therefore tends to be inversely correlated with the U.S. currency. A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper, driving up demand.

But it added that the huge investment flows Britain relies on to balance its almost 5 percent current account deficit made sterling vulnerable at times of risk aversion. Flows tend to dry up when investors are worried about growth and market stability.

Though Britain’s North Sea oil production has been in steady decline since peaking in 1999, the UK oil industry still produces around 1 million barrels of oil per day, accounting for about 1 percent of global production.

Nordea also suggested that now might be the time for investors to unwind some of their short sterling positions. It compares the currency’s moves with those before the 2015 general election, when short positions had risen and sterling had fallen but then reversed a few months before the vote.

“There is a bit of a déjà vu moment when observing sterling dynamics and the market positioning,” Augulyte wrote. “The typical year-ahead outlook back then also warned about the political risks in the UK. Is it time to unwind some of (the short positions)? Just imagine the power of a ‘stay’ vote.” (Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Graphic by Nigel Stephenson)