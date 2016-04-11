Sterling weak, speculators add to bets against it on Brexit worries

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Sterling started the week on a subdued note on Monday, trading near its lowest in 28 months against a basket of currencies, as investors and speculators increased bets against the currency on worries about Britain exiting the European Union.

Data released by Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday showed speculators had added to bets against the pound in the week to April 5, adding to the downward pressure on the currency.

The pound has largely been driven down since the end of last year by worries that Britain will vote to leave the European Union in a referendum on June 23. Any sign that a Brexit is becoming more likely drives it lower.

Sterling was down 0.1 percent at $1.4110, while it was lower against the euro at 80.79 pence. All of which left trade-weighted sterling at 83.5, not far from a 28-month low of 83.3 hit last week.

That drop came as Britain’s trade deficit ballooned to 12 billion pounds, its widest in eight years and kept the focus on the huge current account deficit. Britain’s current account deficit grew to 7 percent of gross domestic product in the final quarter of last year.

“Most of the inflows offsetting the current account deficit is portfolio investment, that is, purchases of stocks and bonds,” said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at FXPrimus.

“That is likely to suffer on both accounts if the ”Leave“ side wins. On the one hand, the UK stock markets probably won’t like the uncertainty any more than the currency market will, and it may be hard to get foreigners to buy into companies based in Britain.”

Opinion polls show the “In” and “Out” camps virtually tied before June’s referendum. Bookmakers are still give Brexit a one-in-three chance.

“The economic fundamentals are not looking good with the 7 percent current account deficit, the 4 percent budget gap and the UK household sector reporting a 2.3 percent decline of its net savings in the fourth quarter, leaving us firmly within the sterling bearish camp,” Morgan Stanley said in a note.

“Our favoured way to play this week is to be long euro/sterling.”

Traders are also keeping an eye on any political uncertainty from the Panama Papers leak. In an unusual step at the weekend, Prime Minister David Cameron published his tax records to try to end days of questions about his personal wealth raised by the mention of his late father’s offshore fund in the Panama Papers.

Some commentators suspect pro-Brexit backers are playing up the issue in a bid to damage Cameron and his standing as the main face of the “In” camp.