Sterling weakens in quiet market ahead of ECB

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Sterling edged down against the euro and dollar on Wednesday, as investors focused on a European Central Bank policy meeting on Thursday at which more stimulus could be announced to prop up the euro zone economy.

The euro fell across the board last week, losing almost 2 percent against the pound, on speculation that ECB chief Mario Draghi will signal an extension of the bank’s 1 trillion euro bond-buying programme or other easing measures.

But with data on Tuesday showing euro zone banks had loosened their lending standards more than expected over the last few months despite global market volatility, suggesting growing confidence in the economy, some doubts are creeping in that Draghi will signal further action this week.

The euro edged up broadly in a subdued market on Tuesday and was 0.2 percent up against sterling at 73.585 pence.

“The main catalyst for sterling this week will be what happens with the ECB, since data is pretty light in the UK,” said Barclays currency strategist Nikolaos Sgouropoulos. “If we have no action now but Draghi prepares the market for action in December, you may see a squeeze higher in euro crosses.”

While the ECB continues easing conditions in the euro zone, Bank of England policymaker Ian McCafferty said on Tuesday that the time had come to raise interest rates. The market was unmoved by his comments as he is already known as a hawk.

But Sgouropoulos said the first Bank of England rate hike since before the financial crisis would likely come sooner than the market expectations of late 2016 or early 2017, and that there was room for sterling to appreciate as those expectations were brought forward.

BoE Governor Mark Carney is due to speak at 1700 GMT, spelling out how Britain’s membership of the European Union affects the central bank’s ability to manage the economy and protect the banking sector. But Carney played down the speech on Tuesday, saying it would be “a bit of a yawner”.

“If your time is precious you should do something else today rather than listen to the speech,” wrote Commerzbank strategists in a note to clients.

However, they said Carney’s “largely EU-positive” reasoning on whether Britain should leave the European Union should benefit sterling. (Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)