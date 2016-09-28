Sterling bounces back above $1.30

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Sterling traded back above $1.30 on Wednesday, staying clear of a six-week low hit earlier in the week, after the head of the Bank of England mande upbeat comments about the long-term prospects for the UK economy.

Governor Mark Carney told Scotland's Herald newspaper the British economy was performing as the Bank had expected it to when it introduced stimulus measures in August to cushion the shock from the June vote to leave the European Union, and that the longer-term outlook for the economy was positive.

Carney's comments followed a speech in Geneva by Britain's Trade Minister Liam Fox, who told the World Trade Organisation that Brexit would not create a legal vacuum even though Britain would now pursue "a more liberalised trade agenda in the future".

Markets had been bracing for Fox's speech to point towards a "hard Brexit", a total split from the EU and its single market, that some fear could drive an exodus of banks from London, and some analysts said his softer tone had lifted sterling.

But others, like HBSC's Dominic Bunning, said sterling's 1 percent recovery against the dollar since Monday's low of $1.2916 amounted to nothing more than a modest correction, having fallen 4 percent in three weeks.

"We're still very much in the broad post-referendum range - we were getting to the bottom of that range around $1.29, so around there you're going to get people coming in and expecting a bit of a bounce - there's nothing particularly important driving it," Bunning said.

Sterling traded around $1.3010 in early European trading on Wednesday, flat on the day, and up 0.1 percent against the euro at 86.06 pence.

The first forecasts for the pound after the EU referendum were almost universally bleak. A number of major banks predicted a fall to around $1.20, levels not seen since the Plaza Accord's move to weaken the dollar in the mid-1980s.

But the pound has so far held up better than that, bottoming out in early July at $1.2798, still a 31-year low but a long way short of many forecasts.

Analysts and traders have argued since about the reasons for the halt. Many point to record-high market positioning against the pound that means there is limited space in the trading books run by banks and speculative investors to bet further against the British currency. Those bets were trimmed in the last month.

"With monetary policy expectations the pound's main driver, range-bound behaviour is the most likely outcome for the weeks to come," wrote Credit Agricole strategists in a note. (Editing by Andrew Heavens)