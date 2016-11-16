Sterling edges up as investors eye labour market data

* Graphic: sterling and gilt yields bit.ly/2dgAXn1

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Nov 16(Reuters) - Sterling edged up against the dollar and euro on Wednesday as investors eyed the latest numbers from Britain's labour market.

The pound fell as much as 1.3 percent on Tuesday against the euro, with losses triggered by a leaked memo suggesting that Britain has no overall plan for leaving the European Union and may take six months to agree one due to divisions in Prime Minister Theresa May's government.

Sterling later recovered some of its losses as analysts brushed the memo off, after both the prime minister's office and Deloitte - which was responsible for the memo - denied that the report had been commissioned by the government.

On Wednesday it inched up 0.1 percent to $1.2470.

"Sterling remains dogged by the ongoing Brexit saga, with uncertainty weathering buying sentiment towards the currency," said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunug.

Adding to pressure on the pound was a lower than expected inflation reading, which showed price growth still below half of the Bank of England's 2 percent target.

But politics have dominated on currency markets in recent months, and with Britain's vote to leave the European Union and the uncertainty surrounding the exit process still weighing heavily on the pound, the latest jobs numbers, due at 0930 GMT, would be unlikely to move the market much, analysts said.

"Today's labour market data will only serve as a brief intermezzo for sterling exchange rates. Medium to long term, Brexit will dominate," wrote Commerzbank strategists in a research note.

Against the euro, sterling edged up 0.2 percent to 85.92 pence, close to an eight-week high.

Some analysts say the pound should benefit from political risk in the coming months - the referendum on constitutional reform in Italy and French and German elections - but not all agree.

"It seems that the recent GBP rebound may be running out of steam," said ING chief EMEA currency strategist Petr Krpata. "Euro/sterling is not an efficient vehicle to position for euro zone political risk, as sterling is no longer the appealing regional relative safe haven it once used to be." (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)