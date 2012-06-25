UK St Fergus gas flows to restart Monday

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Gas flow through Apache Corp’s St Fergus Mobil terminal in Britain is expected to resume at around 1800 GMT on Monday, following a 12-hour planned maintenance outage, a spokesman said.

“There is a 12-hour planned maintenance outage which is due to end at around 7pm tonight,” the spokesman said.

Apache’s SAGE (Scottish Area Gas Evacuation) pipeline feeds into the St Fergus Mobil terminal in Scotland where gas from various North Sea fields is processed for transport into Britain’s gas grid.