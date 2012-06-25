FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Beryl gas fields shut down for maintenance-operator
June 25, 2012

UK Beryl gas fields shut down for maintenance-operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Apache Corp’s Beryl Alpha and Beryl Bravo gas fields in the North Sea will shut down on Monday to undergo maintenance, while its SAGE St Fergus gas terminal will reduce output for work in August, the company said in a maintenance schedule.

Beryl Alpha will shut down for two days from Monday, while the Bravo field will be out of service for 24 days, the schedule showed.

From Aug. 28, Apache’s SAGE (Scotland Area Gas Evacuation) terminal at St Fergus will reduce capacity by 8.5 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) for 14 days, the programme also showed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
