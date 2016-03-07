Ex-divs to take 5.8 points off FTSE 100 on Mar.10

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.8 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barclays 3.5 Yes 2.29 BHP Billiton 16 (US cents) 0.93 CRH 39.6 (EU cents) Yes 0.97 Direct Line 18 0.97 Land Securities Group 8.15 0.25 Shire 15.32 0.35 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Crest Nicholson 13.3 Dechra Pharmaceuticals 5.55 Domino's Pizza 10.575 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.5 Hiscox 32 Jupiter Fund Management 21.5 Kennedy Wilson 10.8 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment 2.9 Trust Plc Personal Assets 1.4 Safestore Holdings 6.65 Temple Bar Investment Closed Fund 15.87 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)