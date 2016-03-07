FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 5.8 points off FTSE 100 on Mar.10
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
March 7, 2016 / 2:13 PM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 5.8 points off FTSE 100 on Mar.10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.8 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)      DIVIDEND             STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                   (pence)                             
 Barclays                          3.5                  Yes            2.29
 BHP Billiton                      16 (US cents)                       0.93
 CRH                               39.6 (EU cents)      Yes            0.97
 Direct Line                       18                                  0.97
 Land Securities Group             8.15                                0.25
 Shire                             15.32                               0.35
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                                (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                         (pence)    
 Crest Nicholson                                         13.3
 Dechra Pharmaceuticals                                  5.55
 Domino's Pizza                                          10.575
 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited                   0.5
 Hiscox                                                  32
 Jupiter Fund Management                                 21.5
 Kennedy Wilson                                          10.8
 Perpetual Income & Growth Investment                    2.9
 Trust Plc                                               
 Personal Assets                                         1.4
 Safestore Holdings                                      6.65
 Temple Bar Investment Closed Fund                       15.87
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.