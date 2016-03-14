Ex-divs to take 8.16 points off FTSE 100 on Mar. 17

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.16 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) British American Tobacco 104.6 7.61 Hammerson 12.8 Yes 0.39 Randgold Resources 66 (US cents) Yes 0.17 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Assura 0.55 Alliance Trust 3.3725 Close Brothers Group 19 Essentra 14.4 Grafton Group 8 Londonmetric Property 3.75 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels 4.34 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)