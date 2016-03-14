FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 8.16 points off FTSE 100 on Mar. 17
March 14, 2016

Ex-divs to take 8.16 points off FTSE 100 on Mar. 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 14 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.16 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY                    (RIC)      DIVIDEND       STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                       (pence)                       
 British American Tobacco              104.6                         7.61
 Hammerson                             12.8           Yes            0.39
 Randgold Resources                    66 (US cents)  Yes            0.17
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                         (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                  (pence)    
 Assura                                           0.55
 Alliance Trust                                   3.3725
 Close Brothers Group                             19
 Essentra                                         14.4
 Grafton Group                                    8
 Londonmetric Property                            3.75
 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels                    4.34
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

