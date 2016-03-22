FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 4.35 points off FTSE 100 on Mar. 24
March 22, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 4.35 points off FTSE 100 on Mar. 24

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.35 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND      ESTIMATED
                              (pence)       IMPACT
 Prudential                     36.47       3.61
 Schroders                    52.2          0.23
 Sky Plc                      12.55         0.51
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                         (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                  (pence)    
 Bovis Homes Group                                26.3
 Countrywide                                      10
 Fidelity European Values Plc                     3.33
 Galliford Try                                    26
 Go-Ahead Group                                   28.33
 Kier Group                                       21.5
 Ladbrokes                                        2
 Meggitt Plc                                      9.8
 Onesavings                                       6.03
 Segro                                            8.48
 Smiths Group                                     13.25
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

