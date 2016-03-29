Ex-divs to take 2.17 points off FTSE 100 on Mar.31

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.17 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) British Land Company 7.09 0.28 InterContinental Hotels 40.3 0.37 Group Old Mutual 6.25 1.19 Wolseley 33.28 0.33 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Foreign and Colonial Investment Trust 2.7 Interserve 16.4 Jardine Lloyd 19.5 Moneysupermarket.com Group 6.6 Softcat 1.7 DS Smith 4 (Reporting by Kit Rees)