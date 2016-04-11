FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 3.43 points off FTSE 100 on Apr.14
#Financials
April 11, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 3.43 points off FTSE 100 on Apr.14

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations, the effect of the resulting adjustment to
prices by market-makers would take 3.43 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY                  (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                     (pence)                      
 Intu Properties                     9.1           Yes            0.33
 Reckitt Benckiser Group             88.7                         2.16
 Standard Life                       12.34                        0.94
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                                      (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                               (pence)    
 Bankers Investment Trust Closed Fund                          4
 International Public Partnerships Limited                     3.225
 JPMorgan American IT Closed Fund                              2.5
 NB Global Floating Rate Income Closed Fund                    1.03
 Savills                                                       22
 Virgin Money                                                  3.1
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
