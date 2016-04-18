FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ex-divs to take 3.30 points off FTSE 100 on April 21
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 18, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 3.30 points off FTSE 100 on April 21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations, the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take 3.30 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)         DIVIDEND         MAX IMPACT
                                (pence)          
 ARM                              5.63           0.31
 BAE SYSTEMS                     12.50           1.53
 CAPITA                          21.20           0.54
 FRESNILLO                        3.35 USc       0.02
 MONDI                           37.62 EURc      0.43
 SMITH & NEPHEW                  19.00 USc       0.47
                                                 
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 AGGREKO                            17.74
 BODYCOTE                           20.30
 CENTAMIN                           0.02 USc
 DRAX                               0.60
 MAN GROUP                          3.40
 GCP INFRA                          1.90
 GREGGS                            21.20
 HASTINGS                           2.20
 HANSTEEN                           1.08
 JOHN LAING                         5.30
 PENDRAGON                          0.70
 PETROFAC                          43.80
 UNITE GROUP                        9.50
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.