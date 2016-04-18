Ex-divs to take 3.30 points off FTSE 100 on April 21

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 3.30 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND MAX IMPACT (pence) ARM 5.63 0.31 BAE SYSTEMS 12.50 1.53 CAPITA 21.20 0.54 FRESNILLO 3.35 USc 0.02 MONDI 37.62 EURc 0.43 SMITH & NEPHEW 19.00 USc 0.47 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AGGREKO 17.74 BODYCOTE 20.30 CENTAMIN 0.02 USc DRAX 0.60 MAN GROUP 3.40 GCP INFRA 1.90 GREGGS 21.20 HASTINGS 2.20 HANSTEEN 1.08 JOHN LAING 5.30 PENDRAGON 0.70 PETROFAC 43.80 UNITE GROUP 9.50 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)