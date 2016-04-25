FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 7.52 points off FTSE 100 on April 28
#Financials
April 25, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 7.52 points off FTSE 100 on April 28

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations, the resulting adjustment to prices by
market-makers would take 7.52 points off the index. 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   MAX
                             (pence)                      IMPACT
 BARRATT DEVT                  6.00                       0.23
 INFORMA                      13.55                       0.35
 ITV                          14.10                       2.05
 LEGAL & GENERAL               9.95                       2.29
                                                          
 MERLIN                        4.40                       0.12
 RELX                         22.30                       1.00
 TRAVIS PERKINS               29.25                       0.28
                                                          
 UNILEVER                     25.56                       1.20
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                         (pence)    
 COBHAM                                   8.13
 CITY OF LONDON INV                       4.05
 ELEMENTIS                                9.85
 G4S                                      5.82
 JD WETHERSPOON                           4.00
 MCCARTHY                                 1.00
 NATIONAL EXPRESS                         7.65
 P2P                                     11.50
 RATHBONE                                34.00
 SHI                                      2.91
 SENIOR                                   4.36
 SPIRAX                                  48.20
 TULLETT PREBON                          11.25
 UBM                                     16.30
 WEIR                                    29.00
 WILLIAM HILL                             8.40
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

