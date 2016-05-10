FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on May 12
May 10, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 7 points off FTSE 100 on May 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 7.01 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND             STOCK OPTION   ESTIMATED
                              (pence)                             IMPACT
 Admiral Group                63.4                                0.487822
 Centrica                      8.43                Yes            1.6536316
 GlaxoSmithKline              19                                  3.5866301
 Inmarsat                     28.602 ($ cents)                    0.344725
 WM Morrison                   3.5                                0.294133
 J Sainsbury                   8.1                                0.444148
 Sage Group                    4.8                                0.2007284
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:
 COMPANY              (RIC)         DIVIDEND (pence)
                                               
 ABDN.ASSET.MAN.                              7.5
 BARR (AG) PLC                               9.97
 CARILLION                                   12.55
 ELECTRA PVT EQTY                             44
 F&C COMM PRP                                 0.5
 FIDESSA GROUP                               70.4
 SAGA                                          5
 UK COMM PROP TST                            0.92
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

