Ex-divs to take 17 points off FTSE 100 on May 19
May 16, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 17 points off FTSE 100 on May 19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 17.27 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY               (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                  (pence)                      
 Bunzl                            26.25                        0.34
 HSBC Holdings                    0.1 (USD)     Yes            5.27
 Imperial Brands                  23.5                         0.88
 Intertek Group                   35.3                         0.22
 Provident Financial              80.9                         0.46
 Royal Dutch Shell A              0.47 (USD)    Yes            5.35
 Royal Dutch Shell B              0.47 (USD)    Yes            4.76
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:         
 COMPANY                              (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                       (pence)    
 3i Infrastructure                                     3.625
 Bellway                                               34
 Clarkson                                              40
 Dignity                                               14.31
 Howden Joinery Group                                  7.1
 Keller Group                                          18.3
 Michael Page International                            7.9
 NMC Health                                            6.2
 Redefine International                                1.04
 Ted Baker                                             34.6
 Woodford                                              0.16
 Witan Investment Trust Closed Fund                    8.5
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
