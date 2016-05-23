FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on May 26
May 23, 2016 / 2:46 PM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on May 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.83 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND         ESTIMATED
                       (pence)          IMPACT
 Carnival                35 ($ cents)   0.1712671
 DCC                     64.18          0.2198443
 Whitbread               61.85          0.4381986
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
 RIC           COMPANY           DIVIDEND (pence)
               AMEC FOSTER             14.2
               BREWIN DOLPHIN          3.85
               BRITVIC                  7
               CAPITAL&COUNTIES         1
               DIPLOMA                 6.2
               EUROMONEY INST           7
               HICL INF.               1.87
               INCHCAPE                14.1
               MITCHELLS & BUT         2.5
               MARSTON'S               2.6
               SPECTRIS                32.2
               RENEWABLES             1.5625
               UDG HEALTHCARE    3.05 (euro cent)
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

