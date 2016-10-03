Ex-divs to take 4.05 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 6

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.05 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK IMPACT (pence) OPTION Aviva 7.42 1.17 British Land Company 7.3 0.29 Kingfisher 3.25 0.28 Sky 20.95 0.85 Smith & Nephew 9.4 0.33 Travis Perkins 15.25 0.15 WPP 19.55 0.98 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AA 3.6 Ascential 1.5 A.G. Barr 3.53 Balfour Beatty 0.9 Bodycote 5 Cobham 2.03 James Fisher and Sons 8.55 Hastings Group 3.3 The Mercantile Investment Trust 10.25 Murray International Trust 10.5 RIT Capital Partners 15.5 Rightmove 19 Saga 2.7 SIG 1.83 Synthomer 3.5 Unite Group 6 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)