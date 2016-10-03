FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Ex-divs to take 4.05 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 6

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the resulting
adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.05 points off the index.  
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)     DIVIDEND  STOCK    IMPACT
                                  (pence)   OPTION   
                                                     
 Aviva                            7.42               1.17
 British Land Company             7.3                0.29
 Kingfisher                       3.25               0.28
 Sky                              20.95              0.85
 Smith & Nephew                   9.4                0.33
 Travis Perkins                   15.25              0.15
 WPP                              19.55              0.98
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                            (RIC)       DIVIDEND
                                                (pence)   
 AA                                             3.6
 Ascential                                      1.5
 A.G. Barr                                      3.53
 Balfour Beatty                                 0.9
 Bodycote                                       5
 Cobham                                         2.03
 James Fisher and Sons                          8.55
 Hastings Group                                 3.3
 The Mercantile Investment Trust                10.25
 Murray International Trust                     10.5
 RIT Capital Partners                           15.5
 Rightmove                                      19
 Saga                                           2.7
 SIG                                            1.83
 Synthomer                                      3.5
 Unite Group                                    6
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
