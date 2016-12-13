FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 15
December 13, 2016 / 3:05 PM / 8 months ago

Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on Dec 15

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.84 points off
the index.
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND        ESTIMATED
                       (pence)         IMPACT
 AB Foods                26.45         0.3652979
 Polymetal               15 ($ cents)  0.1215519
 United                  12.95         0.3499198
 Utilities                             
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 

 COMPANY           (RIC)        DIVIDEND (pence)
                                
 ASSURA                                0.6
 BROWN (N) GROUP                      5.67
 ELECTRA PVT EQTY                      110
 GREENE KING                           8.8
 HALFORDS GROUP                       5.83
 MARSTON'S                             4.7
 MERCANTILE INV                       10.25
 MITIE GRP.                             4
 ZOOPLA PROPERTY                       3.7
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Danilo Masoni)

