8 months ago
Ex-divs to take 0.2 points off FTSE 100 on Dec.22
#Market News
December 20, 2016 / 10:32 AM / 8 months ago

Ex-divs to take 0.2 points off FTSE 100 on Dec.22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.18 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY         (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                            (pence)                      
 Burberry Group             10.5                         0.18
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 Tullett Prebon                    11.25
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

