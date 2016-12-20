BRIEF-UK's CMA raises concerns over Diebold-Wincor deal
Dec 20 UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA):
LONDON, Dec 20 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.18 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Burberry Group 10.5 0.18 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Tullett Prebon 11.25 (Reporting by Kit Rees)
BRUSSELS, Dec 20 European Union antitrust regulators have charged Facebook Inc with providing misleading information during its takeover of WhatsApp, opening the company to a possible fine of 1 percent of its turnover.
WASHINGTON, Dec 20 The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is launching an investigation into about 1 million newer Fiat Chrysler Ram pickup trucks and SUVs after receiving complaints the vehicles rolled away after being parked, it said on Tuesday.