Ex-divs take 0.4 points off FTSE 100

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies went ex-dividend on Thursday, meaning investors no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers has taken 0.4 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT BR LAND 5.84 0.2365251 CO MICRO 23.6 0.2069968 FOCUS Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) AUTO TRAD 1.7 AVEVA GROUP 13 DAIRY CREST 6.2 FOR COL INV TR 2.45 GVC HOLDINGS 12.5 MCCARTHY 3.5 MURRAY INTL TR 10.5 PARAGON GROUP 9.2 PAYPOINT 38.9 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)