7 months ago
No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on Jan.12
January 9, 2017 / 2:43 PM / 7 months ago

No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on Jan.12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend
on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors
will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout.

Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                                     (RIC)         DIVIDEND
                                                           (pence)  
                                                           
 Countryside                                               3.4
 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited                     0.5
 NB Global Floating Rate Income Closed Fund                0.85
 QinetiQ Group                                             2
 Scottish Investment Trust PLC                             17.25
 WH Smith                                                  30.5
 Workspace Group                                           10.88
 Workspace Group                                           10.88
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

