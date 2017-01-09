No ex-divs on the FTSE 100 on Jan.12

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Countryside 3.4 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.5 NB Global Floating Rate Income Closed Fund 0.85 QinetiQ Group 2 Scottish Investment Trust PLC 17.25 WH Smith 30.5 Workspace Group 10.88 Workspace Group 10.88 (Reporting by Kit Rees)