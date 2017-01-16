FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Ex-divs to take 2.6 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 19
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 7 months ago

Ex-divs to take 2.6 points off FTSE 100 on Jan. 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY           (RIC)      DIVIDEND (pence)  STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                                               
 Ashtead Group                4.75                             0.09
 Compass Group                21.1                             1.37
 SSE plc                      27.4              Yes            1.10
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)        DIVIDEND (pence) 
                               
 SuperGroup                    7.8
 Shaftesbury                   4.16
 UDG Healthcare                8.5 (euro cents)
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.