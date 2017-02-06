LONDON, Feb 6 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.72 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Sage Group 9.35 0.40 Unilever 27.68 1.32 Among FTSE 250 companies, those going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Closed Fund 21.5 Daejan Holdings 35 F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited 0.5 P2P Global Investments 11 Rank Group 2 Stagecoach Group 3.8 Greencoat UK Wind 1.585 (Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Helen Reid)