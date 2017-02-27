LONDON, Feb 27 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.78 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barclays 2 Yes 1.34 RSA 11 0.44 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION (pence) BEAZLEY 17.00 BERKELEY GRP 85.24 CENTAMIN ORD 0.135 (USD) GENUS 7.40 HAYS 0.96 HICL INF 1.91 YES SSP GRP 2.90 WITAN INV TST 12.50 (Reporting by Helen Reid)