BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
LONDON, Feb 27 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.78 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) Barclays 2 Yes 1.34 RSA 11 0.44 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION (pence) BEAZLEY 17.00 BERKELEY GRP 85.24 CENTAMIN ORD 0.135 (USD) GENUS 7.40 HAYS 0.96 HICL INF 1.91 YES SSP GRP 2.90 WITAN INV TST 12.50 (Reporting by Helen Reid)
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.