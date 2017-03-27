FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Ex-divs to take 4.8 points off FTSE 100 on Mar.30
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
Reuters Focus
Solar eclipse presents first major test of power grid in renewable era
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2017 / 10:23 AM / 5 months ago

Ex-divs to take 4.8 points off FTSE 100 on Mar.30

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will
go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.79 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                 (RIC)      DIVIDEND           STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                    (pence)                           
 British Land Company               5.84                              0.24
 Old Mutual                         3.39                              0.65
 Prudential                         30.57                             3.11
 Schroders                          64                                0.28
 Smith & Nephew                     18.5 (U.S. cents)                 0.51
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                               (RIC)        DIVIDEND
                                                    (pence)    
 Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust                2.7
 Ferrexpo                                           3.3 (U.S. cents)
 Go-Ahead Group                                     30.17
 GVC Holdings                                       15.1 (EU cents)
 Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group                       20.6
 Kier Group                                         22.5
 OneSavings Bank                                    7.6
 Phoenix Group                                      0.239
 Softcat                                            2.9
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.