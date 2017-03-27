Ex-divs to take 4.8 points off FTSE 100 on Mar.30

LONDON, March 27 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 4.79 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION IMPACT (pence) British Land Company 5.84 0.24 Old Mutual 3.39 0.65 Prudential 30.57 3.11 Schroders 64 0.28 Smith & Nephew 18.5 (U.S. cents) 0.51 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust 2.7 Ferrexpo 3.3 (U.S. cents) Go-Ahead Group 30.17 GVC Holdings 15.1 (EU cents) Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group 20.6 Kier Group 22.5 OneSavings Bank 7.6 Phoenix Group 0.239 Softcat 2.9 (Reporting by Kit Rees)