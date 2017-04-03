FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 11.8 points off FTSE 100 on April 6
April 3, 2017 / 12:52 PM / 5 months ago

Ex-divs to take 11.8 points off FTSE 100 on April 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 11.75 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY                (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                                   (pence)                      
 Aviva                             15.88                        2.53
 GKN                               5.9                          0.40
 Hikma                             18                           0.10
 Lloyds Banking Group              2.2                          5.85
 Next                              45                           0.25
 Paddy Power Betfair               113                          0.36
 Pearson                           34                           1.10
 Rentokil Initial                  2.38                         0.17
 St James's Place                  20.67                        0.42
 Smiths Group                      13.55                        0.21
 Wolseley                          36.67                        0.36
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                              (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                                       (pence)    
 BBA Aviation                                          9.12 (U.S. cents)
 Berendsen                                             22.5
 Electra Private Equity Closed Fund                    2612
 F&C Commercial Property Trust LTD                     0.5
 Finsbury Growth & Income Trust                        6.8
 James Fisher and Sons                                 17.6
 IMI                                                   24.7
 Ladbrokes Coral                                       2
 Moneysupermarket.com Group                            7.1
 The Mercantile Investment Trust                       15.25
 Murray International Trust                            16
 RIT Capital Partners                                  16
 Rotork                                                3.15
 DS Smith                                              4.6
 Sanne Group                                           6.4
 Ultra Electronics Holdings                            33.6
 Virgin Money                                          3.5
 Vesuvius                                              11.4
 John Wood Group                                       22.5 (U.S. cents)
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees; editing by Danilo Masoni)

