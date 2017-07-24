FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 2.6 points off FTSE 100 on July 27
July 24, 2017 / 9:13 AM / in 2 hours

Ex-divs to take 2.6 points off FTSE 100 on July 27

1 Min Read

    LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of 
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.55 points off 
the index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   IMPACT
                       (pence)                      
 SSE                   63.9          Yes            2.55
    
Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY                          (RIC)     DIVIDEND
                                            (pence) 
                                            
 Bankers Investment Trust                   4.7
 City of London Investment Trust            4.3
 Investec                                   13
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

