Ex-divs to take 8.2 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 22
October 20, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 8.2 points off FTSE 100 on Oct 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 8.23 points off
the index.
 Name             RIC      Dividend    Unadjusted      Stock     Estimated
                           Currency     Dividend    Alternative    Shift
 BAE SYSTEMS                  GBp          8.4                   1.0355367
 CAPITA PLC                   GBp         10.5                    0.27088
 HSBC                         USD          0.1          Yes      4.9151361
 HOLDINGS                                                        
 INTU                         GBp         3.68          Yes      0.1344601
 PROPERTIES                                                      
 SKY PLC                      GBp         20.5                   0.8378557
 SMITHS GROUP                 GBp          28                    0.4278505
 WOLSELEY                     GBp         60.5                   0.6137881
 
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
 Name                   RIC       Dividend      Unadjusted
                                  Currency       Dividend
 BNKRS INV TRUST                    GBp             4
 CITY OF LDN INV                    GBp            3.9
 GCP INFRA INV                      GBp            1.9
 GALLIFORD TRY                      GBp             46
 HANSTEEN HOLD                      GBp            1.8
 HOWDEN JOIN GRP                    GBp            2.8
 WETHERSPOON J.D.                   GBp             8
 JPM EMERGING MKT                   GBp             6
 MARSHALLS PLC                      GBp            2.25
 SENIOR                             GBp            1.84
 TULLETT PREBON                     GBp            5.6
 WILLIAM HILL                       GBp            4.1
 
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
