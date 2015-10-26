Ex-divs to take 1.60 points off FTSE 100 on Oct. 29

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 1.60 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND IMPACT (pence) BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS 20.30 0.78 ITV 1.90 0.28 UNILEVER 22.59 0.54 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) BOOKER 0.57 DECHRA 11.82 GO-AHEAD GROUP 63.40 LOOKERS 1.07 PROVIDENT FINANCIAL 39.20 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)