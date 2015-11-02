FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 5.24 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 5
November 2, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 5.24 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 5.24 points off
the index.  
 COMPANY        (RIC)         DIVIDEND(pence)  IMPACT
                                               
 BARCLAYS                       1.00           0.65
 BP                            10.00 USc       4.59
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
 COMPANY                     (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                              (pence)    
 ASHMORE                                       12.10
 LAIRD                                          4.40
 MORGAN ADVANCED MATERIALS                      4.00
                                              
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
