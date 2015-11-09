Ex-divs to take up to 11.7 points off FTSE 100 on Nov. 12

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take up to 11.72 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK MAX (pence) OPTION IMPACT GLAXOSMITHKLINE 19 3.5996266 MARKS & SPENCER 6.8 0.4360078 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL A 47 cents ($) Yes 4.7352491 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL B 47 cents ($) Yes 2.9512272 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY RIC DIVIDEND (pence) F&C COMM PRP 0.5 HOME RETAIL 1 JUST RETIREMENT 2.2 KENNEDY WILSON 10 UK COMM PROP TST 0.92 (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Atul Prakash)