November 16, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 6.4 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.19

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.  
  According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the
resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.37 points off the
index.  
        
 COMPANY    (RIC)      DIVIDEND      STOCK OPTION   ESTIMATED
                       (pence)                      IMPACT
 BUNZL                   11.75                      0.1520198
 CARNIVAL              30 cents ($)                 0.1404128
 IMPERIAL              49.1                         1.8433543
 TOBACCO                                            
 SAINSBURY             4                            0.2201271
 (J)                                                
 VODAFONE              3.68                         3.8097118
 GROUP                                              
 WHITBREAD             28.5                         0.2026426
    
Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)            DIVIDEND
                                   (pence)    
 DCC                               26.432
 EDINBURGH INV                     5.2
 GENUS                             13.4
 GT PORTLAND EST                   2.88
 P2P GLOBAL INVE                   18.5
 REDEFINE INTL                     1.584
 SCOT MTG INV TR                   1.38
 SOPHOS GRP                        0.7 cents ($)
 TALKTALK                          5.29
 TATE & LYLE                       8.2
 WITAN INV TST                     7.7
 
 (Reporting by Kit Rees)

