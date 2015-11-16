Ex-divs to take 6.4 points off FTSE 100 on Nov.19

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 6.37 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND STOCK OPTION ESTIMATED (pence) IMPACT BUNZL 11.75 0.1520198 CARNIVAL 30 cents ($) 0.1404128 IMPERIAL 49.1 1.8433543 TOBACCO SAINSBURY 4 0.2201271 (J) VODAFONE 3.68 3.8097118 GROUP WHITBREAD 28.5 0.2026426 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) DCC 26.432 EDINBURGH INV 5.2 GENUS 13.4 GT PORTLAND EST 2.88 P2P GLOBAL INVE 18.5 REDEFINE INTL 1.584 SCOT MTG INV TR 1.38 SOPHOS GRP 0.7 cents ($) TALKTALK 5.29 TATE & LYLE 8.2 WITAN INV TST 7.7 (Reporting by Kit Rees)