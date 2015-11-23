FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 2.90 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 26
#Market News
November 23, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 2.90 points off FTSE 100 on Nov 26

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.90 points off
the index.  
        
 COMPANY          (RIC)      DIVIDEND              IMPACT
                                                  
 National Grid               15.00 pence          2.21
 SABMiller                   28.25 U.S. cents     0.69
 Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are: 
    
    RIC      COMPANY               DIVIDEND     UNADJUSTED
                                   CURRENCY      DIVIDEND
             3I INF                   GBp         3.625
             AMEC FOSTER              GBp         14.80
             ATKINS WS                GBp         11.70
             DIPLOMA                  GBp         12.40
             EUROMONEY INST           GBp         16.40
             HICL INF.                GBp          1.674
             LANCASHIRE               USD          0.95
             WORLDWIDE HC             GBp         13.00
                                                     
 

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
