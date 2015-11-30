FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 3
November 30, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go
ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the
latest dividend payout.
    According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of
the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.80 points off
the index.    
 COMPANY              (RIC)        DIVIDEND (pence)     IMPACT
 Land Securities                     8.15               0.25
 Royal Mail                          7.00               0.25
 Severn Trent                       32.26               0.30
    Among FTSE 250         companies going ex-dividend are:
    RIC      COMPANY                      DIVIDEND(pence)    
             ALLIANCE TRUST               3.99576
             B&M EUROPEAN                 1.36
             BR.EMPIRE TRUST              9.7
             BRITVIC                     16.3
             BELLWAY                     52.0
             CALEDONIA INV               14.3
             DEBENHAMS                    2.4
             ELECTROCOMPONENT             5.0
             GREENCORE GROUP              3.0
             INTERMEDIATE CAP             7.2
             JD SPORTS                    1.2
             LONDONMETRIC                 3.1
             MITCHELLS & BUT              5.0
  <PAYP.L    PAYPOINT                    14.2
             PERP INC&GWTH IT             2.9
             TELECOM PLUS                22.0
             TR PROPERTY INV              3.15
             UDG HEALTHCARE               8.10 euro cents 
                                                  
 
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
