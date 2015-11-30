Ex-divs to take 0.8 points off FTSE 100 on Dec. 3

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 0.80 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) IMPACT Land Securities 8.15 0.25 Royal Mail 7.00 0.25 Severn Trent 32.26 0.30 Among FTSE 250 companies going ex-dividend are: RIC COMPANY DIVIDEND(pence) ALLIANCE TRUST 3.99576 B&M EUROPEAN 1.36 BR.EMPIRE TRUST 9.7 BRITVIC 16.3 BELLWAY 52.0 CALEDONIA INV 14.3 DEBENHAMS 2.4 ELECTROCOMPONENT 5.0 GREENCORE GROUP 3.0 INTERMEDIATE CAP 7.2 JD SPORTS 1.2 LONDONMETRIC 3.1 MITCHELLS & BUT 5.0 <PAYP.L PAYPOINT 14.2 PERP INC&GWTH IT 2.9 TELECOM PLUS 22.0 TR PROPERTY INV 3.15 UDG HEALTHCARE 8.10 euro cents (Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)